Steve Clifford makes big decision on future with Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have officially begun their search for a new head coach.

Steve Clifford on Wednesday informed Hornets players and his assistants that he will be stepping down as head coach of the team at the conclusion of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Clifford is not leaving Charlotte altogether, however, as he will transition to a front-office role with the franchise.

Hornets executives were open to bringing Clifford back in his current role next season, but the 62-year-old reportedly wants to step away from the grind of coaching. By informing the team of his decision now, Clifford hopes Charlotte will be able to get a jump on pursuing some of the top young assistant coaches from around the NBA.

Wojnarowski listed several head coach candidates that the Hornets will likely contact.

Sources: Among the league’s assistant coaching candidates expected to be considered in the Charlotte process: Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez, Boston’s Charles Lee, Miami’s Chris Quinn, Phoenix’s Kevin Young, and others. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2024

Clifford is in his second stint as the head coach in Charlotte. He coached the team from 2013-2018 before being fired. Clifford then coached the Orlando Magic for three seasons before being re-hired by the Hornets.

Charlotte made the playoffs twice in five years in Clifford’s first stint with the franchise, losing in the first round both times. They missed the postseason last year and have been eliminated this year as well. The Hornets entered Wednesday with a record of 18-57.

The Clifford decision is not the major change we have seen in Charlotte over the past month.