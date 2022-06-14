Steve Kerr made bold comment in locker room after Game 5 win

Steve Kerr is taking a page out of the book of Showtime-era Pat Riley.

The Golden State Warriors coach went viral for a bold comment he made after his team’s win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Finals. Kerr was giving a speech to the Warriors in the locker room, and his remarks were aired on ESPN. Most notably, Kerr said, “We’re gonna get this in Boston. We’re gonna finish this in Boston.”

WE’RE GOING TO FINISH THIS IN BOSTON 👀 – STEVE KERR pic.twitter.com/luodsYs273 — O🅿️timistic Warriors fan (@GoIdenState) June 14, 2022

The Warriors will be the NBA champions if they win Game 6 in Boston on Thursday. They also have all the momentum right now after winning each of the last two games by double digits, handing Boston their first back-to-back losses of the 2022 postseason.

Kerr is delivering the message that his team needs to hear right now, as they can’t allow the Celtics back into the series and need to deliver the knockout blow on the road in Game 6. But it is worth noting that Kerr had similarly audacious comments right before the Warriors won their last title.