Steve Kerr has funny comment after Warriors’ bad loss to Lakers

Steve Kerr offered a funny comment after his Golden State Warriors lost badly to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The Lakers beat the Warriors 117-91. They were up so big that their top starters like LeBron James only played 24 minutes. All 15 of their players got to see minutes in the game.

The Warriors had a poor shooting night and only made 23.5 percent of their threes. These kinds of blowout losses don’t happen too often for the Warriors, which is why Kerr won’t stew on it.

Kerr said this is the type of game you flush down the toilet and move on from.

Kerr: "This was very, very surprising for me. But I've been in the league long enough to know, too, there's going to be a handful of games every year that are sort of inexplicable, and this is one you don't spend too much time on. You flush the toilet and you move on." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 1, 2021

He’s not the first person we’ve seen use that type of language after a disastrous game. The late Kobe Bryant said something similar after an embarrassing game ending.

Sometimes a bad game is just what it is: a bad game. You move on from it and don’t dwell on it, which is what Kerr is saying the Warriors need to do.

Golden State is still 19-16 on the season, though their next five games will be tough: at Portland, at Phoenix, at the Clippers, then home against the Jazz and Lakers.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0