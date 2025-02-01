Steve Kerr hints at looming Warriors move at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors are expected to shake up their roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

The Warriors have been the definition of mediocrity past the halfway point of the 2024-25 season. The team holds a 24-23 record and has yet to string together three consecutive wins since early November. Barring drastic internal improvement, Golden State looks headed for a third play-in tournament appearance over the last five seasons.

On Friday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked whether or not the team has the talent to compete at a playoff level.

“Oh, we do. I think we’ve shown that. But we’ve also shown that we don’t have enough to separate ourselves from the rest of the West,” admitted Kerr.

“I think the point is that we’re not in a position where we can say, ‘Nah, we’re good. Let’s stand pat.’ That’s the reality of where we are.”

Kerr added that Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been “doing his due diligence” to try to land Steph Curry some reinforcements at the deadline.

The Warriors added some intriguing veterans during the offseason such as Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De’Anthony Melton. However, Hield and Anderson have been middling role players at best. Melton looked like an ideal fit next to Curry early in the season. But he suffered a season-ending injury and was eventually traded for a former Warriors rival.

Based on reports, Jimmy Butler is not on the Warriors’ radar. But Golden State has been linked to a few All-Stars over the last few weeks.