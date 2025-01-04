Report: Warriors eyeing 1 All-Star trade target instead of Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler fits the Golden State Warriors’ win-now timeline, but it looks like they believe that there is a better way to use their trade assets.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option for the Miami Heat star Butler as they would rather keep forwards Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga than trade them for Butler. Slater adds that Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has emerged as the more discussed trade target for the Warriors, noting that the organization has long acknowledged the need for a true stretch 5.

Vucevic, a 34-year-old multi-time All-Star, is having a really nice season for the aimless 15-19 Bulls. He is averaging 20.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game and is shooting a white-hot 44.0 percent from three. Though Vucevic has struggled as a defender throughout his career, the Warriors have a top-six defense this season by efficiency and already have the personnel to cover for him.

With Vucevic under contract for $20 million this season and $21.5 million next season, Slater notes that the Warriors could hypothetically aggregate the salaries of Gary Payton II ($9.1 million) Kyle Anderson ($8.7 million), and Lindy Waters III ($2.2 million) to land him. That would allow Golden State to keep both Wiggins and Kuminga and also remain under the first apron of the luxury tax.

Meanwhile, Butler (whose situation with the Miami Heat has taken a very drastic turn) is making $48.8 million this season with a $52.4 million player option for next. As a result, a team with greater financial flexibility such as this one may be a more viable trade destination for him than the Warriors.