Steve Kerr has message about Klay Thompson’s free agency

The Golden State Warriors are closer than ever to losing a key member of the core that dominated the NBA for years, but head coach Steve Kerr is hoping to keep his star players together for at least another season.

During an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show” Tuesday, Kerr was asked about the possibility of Klay Thompson leaving the Warriors in free agency. Kerr said he “desperately” wants the sharpshooter to remain with Golden State.

“This is the way it works in the NBA or any professional sports. There’s just gonna be difficult moments, uncomfortable moments, where money’s involved, contracts, respect, however you want to put it,” Kerr said. “What I do know is that Klay has been such an integral part of everything around here. Obviously a multi-time champion, but even more than that someone who has a great connection with the Bay Area, with the franchise, with his teammates.

“So, we want Klay back desperately. I want him back desperately. We will have our conversations, and he’s gotta make whatever decision he makes, but we really want him back. He’s Klay Thompson.”

Thompson has been with the Warriors since they drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2011. He has won four championships and been a constant for the franchise alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. There is a good chance rival teams will be willing to pay Thompson more than the Warriors, and he may want a fresh start anyway.

A recent report made it seem like Thompson and the Warriors are nowhere close to a contract agreement. That seems unlikely to change without the 34-year-old at least testing free agency first.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game this season. He appeared in 77 games despite having a long history of lower-body injuries, but he saw his role reduced late in the year. If that reduced role is what the Warriors envision for him going forward, Thompson may prefer to try something new.