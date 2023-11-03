Steve Kerr seems to respond to Draymond Green’s curious ‘chemistry’ comments

Steve Kerr appears to think that Draymond Green got a little bit out of pocket with his recent remarks.

The Golden State Warriors star Green sparked drama this week with some comments applauding the team’s chemistry this season when compared to the “horse s—t” vibes they had last season. Those remarks easily read as a shot at ex-Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who is now on the Washington Wizards. You can read what Green had to say here.

Appearing Thursday on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs,” the Warriors head coach Kerr rejected the suggestion that Poole deserved the blame.

“First of all, I think it’s unfair for people to just point at Jordan,” said Kerr, without mentioning Green by name. “That’s wrong. Last year went haywire for a lot of different reasons. Jordan was fantastic while he was here. He helped us win a championship.

“I hate that he gets any criticism,” Kerr added about Poole. “Last year went wrong for a number of reasons, and we all share the blame in that.”

Here is the full clip of Kerr’s comments.

Kerr says it’s unfair to blame Jordan Poole for last year’s struggles Full response ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ds0b09MNUK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 2, 2023

Of course, Kerr was always going to take the high road with regard to his former player. Poole was a homegrown Warrior who blossomed from raw prospect to true 20-ppg scorer, and he did indeed play a meaningful role to Golden State’s 2022 title. But Kerr is probably objectively right as well since there were plenty of signs that the veteran Green didn’t care to mend his relationship with Poole after notoriously punching him during a practice.

Kerr obviously knows exactly who he is dealing with in Green too. In what is now his tenth year coaching Green on the Warriors, Kerr has seen the good with the former Defensive Player of the Year (do-it-all contributions on the floor and emotional leadership to help bring Golden State to four titles) and the bad (fractured relationships with both Poole and other ex-Warriors).