Big news about Steve Kerr emerges

August 18, 2024
by Larry Brown
Warriors coach Steve Kerr in a blue warmup jacket

Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Some big news about Steve Kerr emerged on Sunday.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Kerr was not expected to continue as the head coach of Team USA Basketball.

Erik Spoelstra and Ty Lue are reportedly the coaches in consideration to take Kerr’s spot. Both coaches were assistants on Kerr’s staff at the Paris Olympics this summer as Team USA won the gold medal. Spoelstra, the longtime coach of the Miami Heat, has been favored to become Kerr’s successor.

Kerr has served as Team USA’s head coach since 2021 and helped the country win gold at the Olympics. But the 58-year-old appears to be ready to pass along the torch leading the team that has won five straight gold medals at the Olympics.

