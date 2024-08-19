Big news about Steve Kerr emerges

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Kerr was not expected to continue as the head coach of Team USA Basketball.

Steve Kerr "not expected to continue" as head coach of Team USA, per @TheSteinLine Erik Spoelstra and Ty Lue are frontrunners to replace Kerr pic.twitter.com/56SIi4GCfE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2024

Erik Spoelstra and Ty Lue are reportedly the coaches in consideration to take Kerr’s spot. Both coaches were assistants on Kerr’s staff at the Paris Olympics this summer as Team USA won the gold medal. Spoelstra, the longtime coach of the Miami Heat, has been favored to become Kerr’s successor.

Kerr has served as Team USA’s head coach since 2021 and helped the country win gold at the Olympics. But the 58-year-old appears to be ready to pass along the torch leading the team that has won five straight gold medals at the Olympics.