Steve Kerr fires back at 1 Warriors narrative

Is this season the Golden State Warriors’ version of “The Last Dance?” Steve Kerr does not think so at all.

The Warriors coach told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that he thinks any comparisons between his current team and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls are overblown. Some have questioned the Warriors’ future, with Draymond Green set for free agency and general manager Bob Myers also in the last year of his contract.

“This is not ‘The Last Dance,'” Kerr said. “That was made clear in Chicago (back in 1997), that that was going to be it, Phil (Jackson) was done and everybody’s contracts were up. That was going to be it.

“That’s not the case here at all. I know that Joe (Lacob) would love to keep this thing going. He’s been incredible in his financial commitment to keep this team strong and relevant for a decade. He’s always committed to that. So I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here.”

While the Warriors’ core remains intact, Green would be a big loss. So would Myers, who is subject to increasing rumors about a potential exit. Golden State’s roster is going to be increasingly expensive, particularly with luxury taxes taken into account, and that could motivate him to get out before it gets bad.

Stephen Curry is set to stay with Golden State long-term, while Klay Thompson has one more year to go on his contract. If the Warriors are going to stick together, this offseason will prove decisive.