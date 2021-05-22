Steve Kerr thinks he knows where Warriors went wrong in loss

The Golden State Warriors lost 117-112 in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, and Steve Kerr thinks he knows where the team went wrong.

Kerr spoke after the team’s loss in the 8-9 play-in game and said he believed his Golden State squad was fatigued.

Steve Kerr: "I think fatigue was a factor tonight. This was about as wild as we've looked over the past six weeks." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 22, 2021

The Warriors played their 72-game regular season and then faced the Lakers in the 7-8 game on Wednesday night. But guess what? The Grizzlies had the exact same circumstances. They even had a longer distance to travel in between play-in games (Memphis to San Francisco). Maybe the Warriors were fatigued, but they had no circumstances that were different from Memphis that might have made things more difficult in that regard. The one thing the Warriors should consider is the depth of their team, which is lacking.

What’s tough for Golden State is to have rallied at the end of the regular season the way they did (winning eight of nine games), only to lose a pair of heartbreakers in their play-in games. On Friday the Grizzlies edged them in overtime. On Wednesday, LeBron James and the Lakers got them with a 3-pointer.