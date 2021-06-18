Steve Nash reveals when Kyrie Irving could return from ankle injury

The Brooklyn Nets have already ruled Kyrie Irving out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but there are some hints about his availability for the team’s next series should they advance.

Coach Steve Nash said Friday that Irving’s sprained ankle is not considered season-ending, and the Nets expect to have him back at some point if they move on. Nash could not say, however, how soon that would be.

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving's return: "If we're able to advance, he'll be back at some point. I don't know if that's in a few days, a week. It's not season threatening." — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) June 18, 2021

Based on Nash’s quote, it seems plausible that Irving could be back at some point in the Eastern Conference Finals. That obviously depends on the Nets surviving Game 7 against Milwaukee without him.

Knowing how Irving looked after suffering the injury, it wouldn’t have necessarily been surprising for this to be a longer-term issue. The good news is that’s clearly not the case.