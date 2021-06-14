Kyrie Irving in walking boot and on crutches after suffering ankle injury

Kyrie Irving was in a walking boot and on crutches after suffering an ankle injury in Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets’ playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Irving landed awkwardly after making a basket under the bucket in the second quarter of his team’s 107-96 loss to the Bucks. He left the game and underwent testing. X-rays were negative, but Irving will undergo an MRI as well.

According to a report, Irving was in a walking boot and on crutches after the game.

James Harden is out for the Nets due to his hamstring. Between Harden’s hamstring and Irving’s ankle injury, the Nets might be in rough shape the rest of the series.