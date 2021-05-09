Steve Nash offers NBA MVP support for Nikola Jokic

Steve Nash has entered the NBA MVP debate and voiced his opinion.

The Brooklyn Nets head coach was speaking with the media ahead of his team’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Nash shared that he feels Nuggets star Nikola Jokic deserves MVP.

Steve Nash, ahead of tonight’s game against the Nuggets: “Clearly, Jokic is the MVP this year…” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 9, 2021

Why did Nash feel compelled to offer his opinion on NBA MVP? Perhaps he has seen the recent commotion.

NBA analyst/commentator Nick Wright recently declared that Jokic would be the worst MVP in 35 years. His reasoning was pretty terrible, unsurprisingly.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game this season. The Nuggets entered Saturday with the fifth-best winning percentage in the league. Denver has also continued to be successful even with Jamal Murray out, which has strengthened Jokic’s case for the award.