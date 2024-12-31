NBA announces punishments for Heat-Rockets fight

Multiple suspensions have been handed out for Sunday night’s brouhaha between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets.

The NBA announced Tuesday that Rockets forward Amen Thompson has been suspended for two games without pay for his role in the on-court altercation against the Heat. Miami guard Terry Rozier has also been suspended for one game without pay.

Meanwhile, Houston’s Jalen Green has been fined $35,000 and Miami’s Tyler Herro has been fined $25,000. Additionally, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has been fined $50,000 for “verbal abuse” of a referee and for failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected.

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 104-100 win over Houston on Sunday. Thompson and Herro got mixed up before an inbounds play, and Thompson ended up tossing Herro to the floor. Rozier then came flying in to tackle Thompson, and Green got involved in the altercation as well. You can see the full video of the incident here.

All four aforementioned players were ejected from the game, as were Udoka and Rockets assistant coach Ben Sullivan. Herro, who finished with 27 points and nine assists to lead the Heat to victory, also sent a savage message to Thompson in a postgame interview.

Thompson will serve his suspension in games against Dallas and Boston on Wednesday and Friday while Rozier will serve his against New Orleans on Wednesday. As for the Rockets players who were fined, they already got an offer from a former Houston champion to pick up the tabs for them.