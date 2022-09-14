Strong EuroBasket performance could lead to another shot in NBA for 1 player?

One veteran player seems to have played his cards perfectly this offseason.

Basketball writer Marc Stein reported this week that there is rising buzz in NBA circles about the job prospects of guard Dennis Schroder. Stein adds that Schroder will almost certainly have a new team by month’s end.

Schroder, 28, has been an absolute menace at EuroBasket over the last couple of weeks. He has led his native Germany to a semifinals berth and just eliminated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Tuesday with a 26-point, eight-assist performance. Schroder’s overall numbers at EuroBasket come in at 20.2 points and 7.0 assists per game, and he has made highlight reels all around the globe.

This move from Dennis Schroder. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/cGx7rUJJcC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 2, 2022

After playing last year for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, Schroder remains unsigned some two-and-a-half months into the NBA offseason. But that could change in a hurry with his statement performance at EuroBasket. Maybe Schroder gets a shot with this contender he was recently linked to.