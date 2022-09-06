Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?

Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas.

In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.

The 28-year-old Schroder remains unsigned after averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 assists per contest between the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets last season. His stock has gone up in recent days after helping lead his native Germany to a perfect 3-0 start at EuroBasket 2022 (where Mavs executives Nico Harrison and Michael Finley have been in attendance).

After their Western Conference Finals berth last playoffs, Dallas lacks punch at the guard position thanks to the loss of Jalen Brunson in free agency. On top of that, there was another German player like Schroder who once did somewhat well for the Mavericks.