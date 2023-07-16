Suns have interesting positional plan for Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns have made a series of offseason moves to overhaul their roster, the biggest of them being their swap of Chris Paul for Bradley Beal. There was some expectation that this would lead to Devin Booker playing more point guard, but that is apparently not the initial plan.

The Suns are set to enter training camp with Beal as the team’s starting point guard, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. While the Suns have no shortage of potential ballhandlers, they see Beal as the one to initially handle the duty.

This would represent something of a change for Beal as well. The veteran guard typically did not handle point guard duties with the Washington Wizards. Of course, in an offense with this much fluidity, Beal will probably be sharing the duty a fair bit.

Beal was excited about more open shots with the Suns. He may have a larger-than-expected duty to create those shots for others, too.