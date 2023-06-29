Bradley Beal is so excited about 1 aspect of trade to Suns

Bradley Beal was introduced as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, and he is already hugely excited about one aspect of what the trade will mean.

Beal discussed how he will not be the sole defensive focus of opponents anymore with the Suns, as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will have to be accounted for. Beal added that it will be a new experience for him, and just thinking about it gets him excited.

Bradley Beal on not having to be main defensive focus with 3 Suns stars: "Good luck with that right?…I can only get antsy thinking about it. I haven't had those opportunities..I'm happy you can go guard Devin and K and I can chill and not face double teams (and get open shots)" — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 29, 2023

“Good luck with that, right?” Beal said. “I can only get antsy thinking about it. I haven’t had those opportunities. I’m happy you can go guard Devin and K and I can chill and not face double teams.”

Beal will inevitably have to give up some shots as the flipside of this, but that is probably a worthy trade. He has spent much of his career as the Wizards’ go-to option, meaning defenses have focused on stopping him. That will not necessarily be the case anymore.

Beal averaged 23.2 points per game for Washington last year. That may drop slightly in Phoenix due to increased competition for shots, but he should get some better looks in the process.