Suns eyeing 2 of Bradley Beal’s former Wizards teammates in free agency?

Bradley Beal may be pleased about what the Phoenix Suns are cooking up this offseason.

Longtime Arizona sportswriter John Gambadoro reported Saturday that veteran point guards Aaron Holiday and Monte Morris are two names to keep an eye on for the Suns. Both players are unrestricted free agents this summer.

The three-time All-Star Beal was teammates with both Holiday and Morris on the Washington Wizards. Holiday, 27, played there with Beal during the 2021-22 season, and Morris, 29, followed in the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix’s interest also makes a lot sense from a basketball standpoint. Their experiment last season of running Beal and Devin Booker (a pair of true 2 guards) in their backcourt instead of having a legitimate point guard in there fell flat on its face. Holiday and Morris, two experienced ball-handlers with strong point-of-attack defense to boot, would each help a lot in that regard.

Granted, the Suns would be limited to offering just the veteran’s minimum to either player (since they are a well-documented second-apron luxury-tax team). But with an expected hole opening up elsewhere in their backcourt this offseason, that is probably the right area of the roster to address.