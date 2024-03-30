Suns coach Frank Vogel calls out 1 Thunder player for flopping

Despite coaching LeBron James for several seasons, Frank Vogel is not a fan of flopping.

Vogel’s Phoenix Suns got blown out 128-103 on Friday by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were without star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad). At practice on Saturday, Vogel decided to let off a bit of steam.

Speaking with reporters, the Suns head coach called out Thunder forward Luguentz Dort by name over his supposed flopping.

“The league has got to look all the flopping that Lu Dort does because it’s ridiculous how he gets calls,” said Vogel, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. “If they’re going to get calls like that, then you’re going to have an advantage. You can’t just fall down every time there’s contact and get a whistle. So I hope the league looks at that.”

Dort, 24, is regarded as one of the most tenacious and air-tight perimeter defenders in the NBA. But part of his game is also embellishing contact to try and draw offensive fouls.

While Dort did receive a flopping technical during the second quarter of Friday’s game against Phoenix, Vogel may also have a greater motivation here. The Thunder are currently the No. 2 seed in the West while the Suns are the No. 7 seed, so it is possible that the two could meet in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Even if Phoenix has some accused floppers of their own (including even their owner), Vogel seems to be trying to plant seeds ahead of the postseason.