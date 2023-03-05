Suns hiring notable executive away from opposing NBA team

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia continues to assemble a real squad.

The Suns are hiring Detroit Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein, per a report on Saturday by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The 33-year-old Bartelstein will be serving as Phoenix’s new CEO and will work with Ishbia to oversee the team’s business and basketball divisions, Wojnarowski adds. Suns GM James Jones will continue to lead basketball operations for the franchise, reporting straight to Ishbia.

Bartelstein is the son of Mark Bartelstein, a well-known sports agent who founded Priority Sports and Entertainment in 1985. The younger Bartelstein had been working as the Pistons’ assistant GM after previously serving as their executive vice president of business and basketball operations.

You can read more about Bartelstein’s background in Wojnarowski’s full report here.

Ishbia is a Detroit-area native who attended Michigan State University, so it makes sense that he would tap into one of his connections in the region. The hiring of Bartelstein is at least a much less controversial move than the one that was previously under consideration for Ishbia and the Suns.