Video: ‘Suns in 4’ fan gets hero’s welcome at Western Conference Finals

Phoenix Suns fan Nick McKellar became a viral sensation for his immaculate prediction after beating up a pair of Denver Nuggets fans. Sunday provided evidence that, at least in Phoenix, the guy has actually become sort of famous.

For the uninitiated, McKellar went viral after getting into a shoving match with two Nuggets fans. When one of the fans tried to punch McKellar, he responded by pummeling both of them and ending the beating by yelling “Suns in 4.” When the series went precisely that way, the video, which you can see here, became a sensation.

McKellar was in attendance for Sunday’s Western Conference Finals Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers courtesy of Devin Booker, and he may have been the most popular man in the arena. Not only did he look like he was having a blast, but he even received an ovation from the rest of the crowd.

here’s the suns in 4 guy pic.twitter.com/KLSfFILjQm — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) June 20, 2021

It got even better. During a timeout, fans even lined up to get their picture taken with McKellar.

People are lined up taking selfies with him. This is incredible https://t.co/ZB5u0Wtkoh — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 20, 2021

Fans lining up to take pictures with the Suns in 4 guy aka Nick McKellar pic.twitter.com/URBJfxU8CN — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) June 20, 2021

If you’re going to get your 15 minutes of fame, you might as well take full advantage of it. McKellar appears to be doing just that.