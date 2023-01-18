Suns eyeing possible Chris Paul replacement?

Now that Chris Paul is 37 years old and has missed nearly half their games this season, the Phoenix Suns may already be thinking about the next era.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Suns have emerged as a potential free agent suitor for All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet. Currently with the Toronto Raptors, VanVleet can be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Paul remains Phoenix’s starting point guard when healthy but has been limited to just 26 games this season due to heel and hip injuries. He is still under contract for the 2023-24 campaign but with only a partial guarantee of $15.8 million at the moment (and a non-guaranteed deal for 2024-25).

VanVleet, nearly a decade younger at 28, is averaging 18.2 points and 6.3 assists per game this season for the Raptors. He could be a replacement for Paul in the sense of taking over Paul’s starting position or even potentially opening the door for Phoenix to move on from Paul altogether.

The 21-24 Suns are playing uninspired basketball this year, and Paul, even when he is healthy, has looked a day late and a dollar short (averaging a career-low 13.1 points and a near-career-low 8.3 assists per game). With their championship window (as currently constructed) floundering and backup point guard Cameron Payne also on a partial guarantee for next season, a pursuit of VanVleet makes sense and is one of a few different roster plays that the Suns are reportedly considering.