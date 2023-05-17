Suns trending towards surprising decision with Chris Paul?

The rumors of Chris Paul’s demise in Phoenix may have been greatly exaggerated.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns are likely to guarantee Paul’s full contract for the 2023-24 campaign. Haynes adds that Phoenix is currently of the mindset that Paul will be their starting point guard to open up next season.

As it stands right now, only $15.8 million of the $30.8 million on Paul’s deal for next season is guaranteed. The Suns have the opportunity to get out of the other $15 million by waiving Paul by June 28, but it doesn’t sound like they have any intentions of doing so. Paul is also under contract for a non-guaranteed $30 million in the 2024-25 campaign.

That is a fairly surprising stance from Phoenix considering that they were reportedly preparing for Paul’s departure as recently as a few months ago. The 12-time All-Star Paul is 38 now and is too injury-prone to bank on in the postseason (such as this year when Paul missed the last four games of the Suns’ second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets with a groin issue).

But Paul still averaged a respectable 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game this season (on 37.5 percent shooting from deep). He is a well-liked veteran who has a high basketball IQ and can stabilize an offense when necessary. That just might be enough to keep Paul around in Phoenix next season (much to the chagrin of this guy who was trying hard to recruit him).