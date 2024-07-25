Suns eyeing 2-time NBA champion player for Mike Budenholzer’s staff

The Phoenix Suns are trying their best to build a village around new head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports this week that the Suns are looking to add James Posey as an assistant coach on Budenholzer’s staff. Posey, 47, has spent the last two years as an assistant for the Washington Wizards (including for the latter part of Suns guard Bradley Beal’s tenure with the team).

Posey first made a name for himself as an excellent role player during his NBA days. A former first-round pick back in 1999, Posey played on seven different NBA teams and was a member of two different NBA title teams (the 2005-06 Miami Heat and the 2007-08 Boston Celtics). Known for his defense and three-point shooting, Posey retired after the 2010-11 season with career averages of 8.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

After retiring, Posey served as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-19 (including for Cleveland’s championship victory in 2016). He then joined the Wizards in 2022 and could now become the latest former NBA champion to join Budenholzer’s staff in Phoenix.