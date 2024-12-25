Suns actively shopping key starter in trade talks

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly looking to trade for a big upgrade, both literally and figuratively.

The Suns have been the definition of mediocre heading into their Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Phoenix has gone 14-14 over its first 28 games and has been trending downward.

Phoenix has lost six of its last eight games, capped off by the team’s worst loss yet on Monday against the same Nuggets. The 117-90 final score was the Suns’ biggest margin of defeat so far this season.

With the team underperforming, the Suns are reportedly looking to move starting center Jusuf Nurkic for a better option at the five. According to the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin, the Suns could be in the market for Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic and the Washington Wizards’ Jonas Valanciunas in trade talks.

Nurkic had one of his worst games in a Suns uniform in Monday’s loss to the Nuggets. He finished with four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes of play. His 9.1 points per game and 45.5% shooting marks are his worst since his sophomore year with the Nuggets in the 2015-16 season.

Nurkic’s defense has also been irredeemable with the plodding center repeatedly being exploited by opposing offenses.

The Suns have also been linked to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in a deal that would likely need Bradley Beal to waive his no-trade clause. But recent reports have put a damper on the Suns’ chances of acquiring Butler.