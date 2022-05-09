Suns teammate shares concerning story of fan misbehavior amid Chris Paul incident

Sunday’s incident involving Chris Paul’s family was upsetting to the Phoenix Suns for more reasons than one.

Phoenix forward Cam Johnson shared a story on Monday about an incident involving his own family in last year’s NBA Finals. Johnson was speaking in reaction to Paul’s family getting confronted by Mavericks fans in Dallas.

Johnson said his girlfriend was kneed in the back of the head, had a towel thrown on her, and beer spilled on her in Game 3 of the 2021 Finals against the Bucks in Milwaukee, per Suns writer Kellan Olson. The Bucks did handle the incident though, throwing out and then banning the fan, Johnson added.

Milwaukee won Game 3 by the final of 120-100 and eventually the NBA title in six games. The incident involving Johnson’s girlfriend received little to no publicity however until Monday, nearly a full year later.

The incident with Paul’s family has drawn attention, as we saw in a new video that just emerged of the scene. With last year’s incident involving Johnson’s family as well, it seems that the Suns would like the NBA to do a better job of addressing unruly fan behavior.