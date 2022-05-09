Chris Paul’s family reportedly had confrontation with Mavericks fans

Chris Paul’s family members were pushed and jostled by Dallas Mavericks fans during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, according to a report.

After Sunday’s loss to Dallas, Paul sent a tweet contrasting the NBA’s handling of players speaking to fans with a perceived disinterest in punishing fans that confront players or their families. The tweet was sent without context, and raised a number of questions.

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f— that!!” Paul wrote.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Paul’s mother and wife had hands put on them by Dallas fans while attending Sunday’s game. Paul’s kids witnessed both incidents and felt “very unsafe,” according to the report.

A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 8, 2022

In response, the Mavericks issued a statement saying they were aware an incident had taken place and that the fan was “swiftly removed from today’s game.”

Statement from the Mavs after Game 4: “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.” https://t.co/nBW7dPkj0E — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 9, 2022

This is not the first time players have complained about how rival fans treat their family members. The Utah Jazz had to ban multiple fans during last year’s playoffs after the fans allegedly made racist and vulgar comments to family members of Memphis guard Ja Morant.