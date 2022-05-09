 Skip to main content
Chris Paul’s family reportedly had confrontation with Mavericks fans

May 8, 2022
by Grey Papke
Chris Paul in his Suns uniform

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports

Chris Paul’s family members were pushed and jostled by Dallas Mavericks fans during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, according to a report.

After Sunday’s loss to Dallas, Paul sent a tweet contrasting the NBA’s handling of players speaking to fans with a perceived disinterest in punishing fans that confront players or their families. The tweet was sent without context, and raised a number of questions.

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f— that!!” Paul wrote.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Paul’s mother and wife had hands put on them by Dallas fans while attending Sunday’s game. Paul’s kids witnessed both incidents and felt “very unsafe,” according to the report.

In response, the Mavericks issued a statement saying they were aware an incident had taken place and that the fan was “swiftly removed from today’s game.”

This is not the first time players have complained about how rival fans treat their family members. The Utah Jazz had to ban multiple fans during last year’s playoffs after the fans allegedly made racist and vulgar comments to family members of Memphis guard Ja Morant.

