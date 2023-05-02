 Skip to main content
Suns get tough news on Chris Paul’s injury

May 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Chris Paul’s injury woes are back at a really inopportune time for the Phoenix Suns.

The veteran guard Paul left Monday’s Game 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets with an injury. Paul was battling for a rebound with Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the third quarter and immediately grabbed at his groin area. The 12-time All-Star Paul didn’t return to the game, which the Suns lost 97-87 to fall into an 0-2 hole in their second-round series.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in one week following the results of an MRI on his groin injury. Charania adds that Phoenix is now preparing to be without Paul for Games 3, 4, and 5 of the series.

That is tough news for Paul, who has a history of bad luck with injuries in the postseason. He will turn 38 later this week too, so he may not be ready to return after just one week of missed time, especially with the tendency of groin injuries to linger.

The Suns and Nuggets play Game 3 on Friday, Game 4 on Sunday, and then Game 5 on the following Tuesday. They will have to win at least two of those games to extend their season enough to potentially get Paul back for a Game 6 (but even that looks a bit dicey).

Cam Payne, who recently returned after a back injury of his own but has just seven total points these playoffs, will likely take Paul’s place in the starting lineup. But with the Suns already looking at possible replacements for Paul, who will be a free agent after the season, you have to wonder whether Paul has already played his final game in a Phoenix uniform.

