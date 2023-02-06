 Skip to main content
Report: Suns were prepared to unload Chris Paul in big trade

February 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Chris Paul in his Suns uniform

Jan 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are not having the season they were hoping for, and the team apparently was prepared to trade away one star player.

The Suns were among the teams who pursued Kyrie Irving in a trade. According to reporter Chris B. Haynes, the Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and some draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.

The Nets wound up choosing the Dallas Mavericks’ trade offer. They found the combination of capable current players (Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith) and future picks (including a 2029 1st-round pick) to be most appealing.

Paul is 37 and making $28.4 million this season. He is set to make $30.8 million next season, with just $15.8 million of that guaranteed.

The veteran is in his third season with the Suns and averaging 14.1 points, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. His health has been a problem, as usual, as he has only played in 32 games this season.

Paul is a big name and good player, but the big question with him always has to do with his availability and penchant to get injured in the playoffs.

