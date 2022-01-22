Surprising name on list of top NBA jerseys sold

NBA jerseys are selling like hotcakes, as they typically do. And atop the list are the usual suspects: LeBron James, Steph Curry and a smattering of others. But this month, they’ve been joined by an unexpected name: New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett.

The league released their jersey sales data on Friday, including the top 15 sellers. And there at No. 14 overall was Barrett, one spot ahead of Lamelo Ball and one spot behind Devin Booker.

RJ Barrett is among the NBA's top 15 players in jersey sales 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HRg7OaItip — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 21, 2022

Although Barrett was a surprise in the top 15, it was not nearly as shocking to see that Knicks merchandise sells exceptionally well.

NBA announces top merchandise sales. RJ Barrett cracks the top-15. pic.twitter.com/Ki1LdbgGLP — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 21, 2022

For Barrett, who has come on strong in recent weeks, this marks his debut on the NBA’s top 15 jersey sales list.

In 39 games this season, Barrett is averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He’s No. 2 on the team in scoring and defensive rebounds behind Julius Randle (18.8 PPG, 8.2 DRB). The Knicks are 22-24.

Image: Jan 10, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) celebrates after making a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports