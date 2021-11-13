T-Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns clowned Lakers during blowout win

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t just lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. They got embarrassed by the T-Wolves.

Minnesota was down five to the Lakers at halftime but blitzed the Lakers in the second half and won 107-83.

The Timberwolves just made it rain against the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns was pulling up from deep and making shots.

THE BEST BIG ON THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/8lduufmg5x — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 13, 2021

So was D’Angelo Russell.

is it cold in here or is it just @Dloading 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/ZdOLAyujVm — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 13, 2021

Minnesota outscored the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter and by 29 in the second half. Towns made four 3-pointers in the game and finished with 29 points, while Russell made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. They just embarrassed the Lakers on LA’s home court.

The Lakers are now 7-6, while the Timberwolves are 4-7. This is not what the Lakers were looking for after consecutive wins at home.