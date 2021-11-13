 Skip to main content
T-Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns clowned Lakers during blowout win

November 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Karl Anthony Towns shoots from deep

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t just lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. They got embarrassed by the T-Wolves.

Minnesota was down five to the Lakers at halftime but blitzed the Lakers in the second half and won 107-83.

The Timberwolves just made it rain against the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns was pulling up from deep and making shots.

So was D’Angelo Russell.

Minnesota outscored the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter and by 29 in the second half. Towns made four 3-pointers in the game and finished with 29 points, while Russell made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. They just embarrassed the Lakers on LA’s home court.

The Lakers are now 7-6, while the Timberwolves are 4-7. This is not what the Lakers were looking for after consecutive wins at home.

