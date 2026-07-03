Tari Eason appears to complain about his new $81.5 million contract from Rockets

Tari Eason is delving dangerously close to Latrell Sprewell territory.

The Houston Rockets forward Eason was rewarded by the team with a lucrative new contract extension on Thursday. Eason is reportedly getting an extension for five years and $81.5 million.

But you would not know it based on the post that Eason wrote on X shortly before the news broke. “I guess bruh,” posted an apparently unhappy Eason, along with a shrugging emoji.

I guess bruh — Tari Eason (@TAR13ASON) July 2, 2026

An $81.5 million contract, especially with the long-term security of five years, seems like more than fair value for Eason, 25. He averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the Rockets last year. While Eason’s value derives primarily from his impact on the defensive end at 6-foot-8, he is also prone to some low-IQ plays and infamously had a stretch of 23 consecutive missed three-pointers during the regular season.

That said, this could also be some saltiness on Eason’s part. The former first-round pick was reportedly offered over $100 million by Houston before the 2025-26 season but apparently turned that offer down.

Still though, Eason bet on himself and ended up slightly reducing his market value with his inconsistent play (as the Rockets eventually lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers ). That is just something that Eason has to take on the chin at this point, especially given his slight reputation as a dirty player.