Tari Eason’s dirty hit causes Jazz guard to suffer gruesome leg injury

Utah Jazz guard Vince Williams Jr. suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury Monday after taking a shot from Houston Rockets swingman Tari Eason.

The injury occurred during a Rockets fastbreak opportunity early in the second quarter at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Williams was trying to catch up to Eason, who was trailing teammate Josh Okogie on the break.

Instead of using his speed to outrun Williams, Eason delivered a cheap shot that sent his defender flying toward the sideline. The contact led to Williams injuring his left leg. Eason got an uncontested dunk to give the Rockets a 44-35 lead.

Vince Williams Jr. suffered a NASTY knee injury on this fastbreak pic.twitter.com/showdQAG2I — Hater Report (@HaterReport) February 24, 2026

The Jazz wing needed to be carried into the locker room with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. The slow-motion replay showed Williams’ left leg bending the wrong way after getting knocked off balance by Eason.

Vince Williams has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game after this cheap shot by Tari Eason.



Totally unacceptable. 😒 pic.twitter.com/rWN4VKps5x — SleeperJazz (@SleeperJazz) February 24, 2026

Williams entered Monday’s game averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 39 games this season. If he is forced to miss an extended period, it would be a major blow to the career of a fourth-year player still trying to carve out a place in the NBA.

The Jazz hold a team option worth $2.5 million on Williams for next season, which would have likely been picked up without question before Monday’s injury.