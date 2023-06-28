Taurean Prince had awkward way of learning about big contract decision

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince learned the hard way about the team’s decision on his contract for the 2023-24 season.

Prince had a two-year contract with the Timberwolves, but the upcoming second year was not yet guaranteed. Minnesota opted against making that move on Wednesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, waiving him and avoiding his $7.4 million guarantee kicking in for next season.

This sort of business decision is par for the course at this stage of the offseason. The problem for Prince, however, is that he suggested that he learned about it from the Woj tweet.

Sheesh, appreciate the heads up Woj🤲🏾 https://t.co/KXwlYfMyLA — TP (@taureanprince) June 28, 2023

Prince would not be the first to learn about a move like this from a Woj tweet. That does not make it any less awkward, though.

Prince, a 29-year-old veteran, was a solid reserve for Minnesota last season, averaging 9.1 points in 22.1 minutes per game. Expect him to land somewhere and wind up as part of the rotation.