Report: 1 team turned down blockbuster trade for Jalen Green at deadline

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is one of the hottest players in the NBA right now, but he apparently came close to being in a different uniform.

Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared this week on FanDuel TV. In the appearance, Charania revealed that the Rockets made a blockbuster trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets involving Green. The trade would have had Green and multiple first-round picks going to Brooklyn in exchange for forward Mikal Bridges. The offer was ultimately turned down by the Nets though.

With the tear that Green has been on recently, it is well worth wondering if Brooklyn now regrets that decision. The 22-year-old is averaging 27.8 points per game in this month of March (including multiple 40-point explosions) on superb 51/42/80 shooting splits. Green has vastly improved his defense as well, and the Rockets are now riding an active eight-game winning streak that has them suddenly back in the Western Conference play-in picture.

Of course, Green will eligible for a major contract extension in the summer while Bridges, a 20-ppg scorer and elite defender in his own right, is already under contract through 2026. Green’s recent eruption has also come in the injury absence of Rockets teammate Alperen Sengun. Thus, it is possible that Green, who was rumored to be frustrated in Houston just last month, may become available for trade again at some point.