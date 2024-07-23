Fans questioned 1 decision from Team USA’s scare vs. Germany

Team USA on Monday just barely eked out a win over Germany in their final exhibition game before the 2024 Olympics. A handful of fans wondered why a certain player didn’t take the floor during the contest.

The Americans outlasted the Germans 92-88 at The O2 Arena in London, England. While the final result was expected, the game was much closer than Team USA supporters probably would have hoped.

The US needed a LeBron James takeover in the fourth quarter to overcome the reigning FIBA World Cup champions. James scored 11 points in the final frame, including a massive three-pointer with under 90 seconds left to give the US a four-point lead.

LeBron James TOOK OVER down the stretch in #USABMNT's win against Germany 🇺🇸 👑 20 PTS (11 in 4Q)

👑 6 REB

👑 4 AST

👑 8-11 FGM pic.twitter.com/uCX2DDzWeU — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2024

Despite fielding some of the greatest offensive players in NBA history, Team USA struggled to score on a stingy German defense. The lack of flow in Team USA’s offense had several fans on X wondering why head coach Steve Kerr didn’t play Tyrese Haliburton.

LeBron was incredible. Single-handedly won that game against Germany today. I don’t understand how Tyrese Haliburton isn’t playing. You’re struggling on the offensive end with ball movement and you keep the best facilitator on your team riding the bench. — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) July 22, 2024

Haliburton limited playing time = USA in serious danger Starting to notice a pattern? pic.twitter.com/sChRa6iwH9 — BENN FANATIC (@BennFanatic) July 22, 2024

Haliburton should be on the floor playmaking for this second unit. The Steve Kerr allegations might be true — 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) July 22, 2024

Haliburton goes for 19 pts in 12 min vs Serbia Steve Kerr: pic.twitter.com/aPnzNodhT3 — Griffex (@GRlFFEX) July 22, 2024

Haliburton has developed into one of the best passers in the NBA. The Indiana Pacers star’s 10.9 assists per game last season led the entire league. Haliburton also led Team USA in assists over their first three exhibition games.

On a team filled with NBA first-options, it’s evident that some fans believe Haliburton’s unselfishness could be a major boon for Team USA.

After back-to-back close calls against South Sudan and Germany, Team USA’s path to Olympic gold may not be as easy as originally thought.