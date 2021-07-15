Teammate couldn’t believe Steph Curry wasn’t a diva

Stephen Curry is a two-time NBA MVP and one of the best players in league history. As Andre Iguodala recently reminded us, he is also widely considered to be one of the most humble.

Iguodala, who won three NBA titles with the Warriors, discussed what it was like to play with Curry during a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s “Old Man & The Three” podcast. Iguodala said the thing that baffles some teammates most about Curry is that the seven-time All-Star doesn’t have the same “quirks” that many other superstars have.

“Every superstar or those generational talents, they have quirks about them,” Iguodala explained, as transcribed by Paolo Songco of Clutch Points. “Like I need six red Skittles in my locker before every game or I need like four pair of shoes in front of my locker to choose from, all brand new, half laced. Like you know, little, weird stuff.”

Curry apparently has none of that. Iguodala says that was downright baffling to DeMarcus Cousins, who played in Golden State for a season. Iguodala recalled a great exchange he witnessed between Cousins and Curry.

“DeMarcus Cousins, when he was with us, one random day he was like, ‘Yo are you real?’ to Steph. He (Curry) was like ‘What are you talking about?’” Igugodala said. “He (Cousins) was like, ‘Bro you’re the best player in the league, bro you don’t get mad about nothing? You don’t ask for nothing? You don’t want any special treatment?’ Like he don’t ask for anything.

“He (Curry) was like, ‘Nah, I’m one of the guys.’ He (Curry) was confused. Whatever the day calls for. If we playing pickup, we playing pickup. If we doing drills, we doing drills. Just Normal. DeMarcus was like, ‘Bro, you’re an incredible person.’”

That is obviously a great compliment for Curry and an illustration of why he is such a likable player and teammate. There are a number of reasons Curry is being recruited by one of the biggest stars in the league. His game is obviously at the top of that list, but he’s also viewed as an asset in the locker room.