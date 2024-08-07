Teammate explains why Nikola Jokic is avoiding the media at Olympics

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has already been an elusive figure to the media throughout his NBA career. But he’s taken it to another level in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jokic has outright refused to speak to the media so far throughout the summer games.

Reporters surely wanted to speak to the Joker on Tuesday after he carried Serbia to an improbable 95-90 overtime win over Australia in the men’s basketball quarterfinals at Bercy Arena in Paris, France.

The Serbs trailed by 24 points midway through the second quarter but battled back thanks in large part to Jokic’s heroics. But after the final buzzer sounded, Jokic again gave reporters the cold shoulder.

Serbian team captain Bogdan Bogdanovic spoke on Jokic’s behalf after the game. Bogdanovic wanted reporters to know that it wasn’t personal. The Nuggets star just “doesn’t need to” make himself available to the media like he does in the NBA.

“He’s great, but he only likes to talk to me, you know that,” said Bogdanovic of Jokic. “In the NBA, if he doesn’t talk to media, he’ll get fined. But here (in the Olympics), there are no fines. So he says, ‘I don’t need to.’ No offense to you guys.”

Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic on why teammate Nikola Jokic hasn't talked with the media at the Olympics: “He’s great, but he only likes to talk to me, you know that. In the NBA, if he doesn’t talk to media, he’ll get fined. But here (in the Olympics), there are no fines. So he says,… — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 6, 2024

The overtime period was when Jokic really put Serbia on his back. The former NBA Finals MVP opened OT with an assist and also made several key defensive plays to prevent Australia from pulling away..

Jokic then hit a critical go-ahead shot with 1:10 remaining to put Serbia up 91-90. He followed that up with a tough fadeaway jumper to extend the lead to three with under 30 seconds to play.

Nikola Jokic had an INSANE last few minutes against Australia 🤯 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/XrK5S9NQpo — Peace warrior (@samikhan_1804) August 6, 2024

The man let his game — and then later his team captain — do the talking for him.

Had reporters been asking Jokic more questions about his passion for horse racing, perhaps he would open up to the media more often.