Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here).

After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then it was Ja Morant’s father Tee who traded words with Sharpe.

But after some time passed, the two cooled off and cleared the air.

ESPN shared video of Tee Morant and Sharpe working things out after the third quarter:

It's all love between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant. pic.twitter.com/iSNeikINp1 — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2023

We’re not going to say that Sharpe is all talk, but the man definitely enjoys making a show of things. As for Tee, well he always seems to be courtside and involved in matters concerning his son.