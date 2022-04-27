 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 26, 2022

Tee Morant, Usher go viral for looking like twins at Grizzlies game

April 26, 2022
by Larry Brown

Tee Morant and Usher shake hands

Ja Morant’s father has received attention throughout the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now he’s going viral for his “twins” moment with a famous singer.

Tee Morant (left) and singer Usher (right) look pretty similar, but they looked nearly identical on Tuesday at Game 5 between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies had fun with the moment and put Morant on the videoboard for being Usher’s “lookalike.”

They sure do look alike when they wear matching outfits. It’s really the accessories that do it.

This is a nice change of focus for Tee Morant, who received attention earlier in the series for his exchanges with Karl-Anthony Towns’ father. I’d much rather gain attention for looking like a singer who has sold over 20 million albums.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus