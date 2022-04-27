Tee Morant, Usher go viral for looking like twins at Grizzlies game

Ja Morant’s father has received attention throughout the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now he’s going viral for his “twins” moment with a famous singer.

Tee Morant (left) and singer Usher (right) look pretty similar, but they looked nearly identical on Tuesday at Game 5 between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves.

This is great 😂 pic.twitter.com/u9YYEJ3XzL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2022

The Grizzlies had fun with the moment and put Morant on the videoboard for being Usher’s “lookalike.”

Cue the Spider-Man pointing gif. Usher and Tee Morant here. pic.twitter.com/xj3MscSFeN — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) April 27, 2022

They sure do look alike when they wear matching outfits. It’s really the accessories that do it.

This is a nice change of focus for Tee Morant, who received attention earlier in the series for his exchanges with Karl-Anthony Towns’ father. I’d much rather gain attention for looking like a singer who has sold over 20 million albums.