Report: Kevin Love may see reduced workload next season

Kevin Love will be making $31.2 million from the Cleveland Cavaliers next season, but he may not have to do a whole lot in order to collect it.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported this week that Love’s role with the Cavs is expected to shrink next season. Fedor notes the continued presence of Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. in the Cleveland frontcourt. The Cavs also have the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. Fedor mentions USC seven-footer Evan Mobley as a candidate to be selected with that pick.

Love, 32, just finished his seventh season in Cleveland. He seems to be getting more marginalized with each passing year, averaging only 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 25 appearances in 2020-21. Those were Love’s lowest averages since his rookie season in 2008-09.

It has been obvious for a while that Love does not really fit in with the plans of the rebuilding Cavs. He is still under contract through 2023 however so the former All-Star Love may be hoping for a buyout or to somehow receive a trade to this preferred destination of his.