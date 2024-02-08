Thunder acquire former All-Star in trade with Hornets

The Oklahoma City Thunder landed a former All-Star at the trade deadline.

The Thunder have acquired Gordon Hayward in a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports. Charlotte is getting guard Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans in the trade.

Hornets are expected to acquire a package centered around Tre Mann and salaries, sources said. Mann, a 2021 first-round pick, has upside as a talented young guard. https://t.co/sjEmDORN5n — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

The Hornets are 10-40, so their decision to unload Hayward is not a surprise. Hayward is making $31.5 million in the final year of his contract, and it was reported weeks ago that teams were keeping an eye on him as a potential trade or buyout target.

Hayward is still a productive scorer when healthy, but he has not played since Dec. 26 because of a calf injury. He was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday, so he may be getting close to making his return.

Hayward, who will turn 34 next month, has averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists across 25 games this season. He has a lengthy injury history, but he remains a factor when he is on the floor.

The Thunder entered Thursday with a record of 35-16, which ties them for first in the Western Conference. Hayward could become a key piece for them if he can get back on the floor and stay there.