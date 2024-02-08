 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 8, 2024

Thunder acquire former All-Star in trade with Hornets

February 8, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Oklahoma City Thunder logo

Nov 20, 2010; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder logo on a players shorts during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. The Thunder defeated the Bucks 82-81. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder landed a former All-Star at the trade deadline.

The Thunder have acquired Gordon Hayward in a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports. Charlotte is getting guard Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans in the trade.

The Hornets are 10-40, so their decision to unload Hayward is not a surprise. Hayward is making $31.5 million in the final year of his contract, and it was reported weeks ago that teams were keeping an eye on him as a potential trade or buyout target.

Hayward is still a productive scorer when healthy, but he has not played since Dec. 26 because of a calf injury. He was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday, so he may be getting close to making his return.

Hayward, who will turn 34 next month, has averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists across 25 games this season. He has a lengthy injury history, but he remains a factor when he is on the floor.

The Thunder entered Thursday with a record of 35-16, which ties them for first in the Western Conference. Hayward could become a key piece for them if he can get back on the floor and stay there.

Article Tags

Charlotte HornetsGordon HaywardOklahoma City Thunder
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus