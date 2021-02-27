Look: Thunder change uniforms at halftime after total disaster

The Oklahoma City Thunder had to change uniforms at halftime of their game on Friday night after their opponents wore the wrong jerseys.

The Thunder were facing the Atlanta Hawks. OKC wore their orange jerseys. The Hawks were wearing their red jerseys. The result was a lot of uniform confusion on the court.

This is incredible. The Oklahoma City Thunder accidentally wore orange jerseys against the Hawks, who were in red jerseys. THEY MADE THEM CHANGE AT HALFTIME! pic.twitter.com/9OCFBlwq1A — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) February 27, 2021

Typically only one team wears their color uniforms and the other wears white to avoid such confusion.

According to the Thunder, the Hawks were in the wrong uniforms but could not switch because they didn’t have alternatives. So that’s why the Thunder changed.

“The Hawks are wearing the incorrect uniform color for the game. The league process of inputting uniform colors should have caught the orange/red combo, but because the Hawks only have red uniforms on the trip, the Thunder will switch to white,” a spokesperson said.

We’d like to say that this sort of thing isn’t common, but unfortunately we’ve seen plenty of errors like this, including one just two months ago.