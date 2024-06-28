Thunder sign undrafted March Madness legend

Oakland sharpshooter Jack Gohlke captivated college basketball fans with his pair of epic performances at the 2024 NCAA Tournament. On Thursday, he got a chance to keep his hoops journey alive with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gohlke, who went undrafted, signed a summer league deal with the Thunder. While the deal isn’t guaranteed to turn into an NBA contract, the 24-year-old will at least get an opportunity to test his mettle against other prospects.

Can confirm the Thunder signed Jack Gohlke to a non-guaranteed deal for summer league. He'll have a chance to prove himself at the NBA level with his outside shooting — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 28, 2024

Gohlke instantly stole the hearts of March Madness spectators when he led 14-seed Oakland to a first-round upset over 3-seed Kentucky. Gohlke scored 32 points on 10 threes and even did an MJ shrug after nailing a triple over eventual No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard.

It’s no surprise that Gohlke was getting NIL deals left and right.

Despite Oakland losing in the second round, Gohlke still closed out his college career with an impressive 22 points with six threes against NC State.

At just 6’3″ with below-average athleticism, Gohlke will very likely have a hard time defending NBA-level talent. But a strong summer league showing could potentially sway the Thunder to keep the Oakland alum around.