Oakland’s Jack Gohlke becomes viral sensation in upset over Kentucky

This is Jack Gohlke’s world, folks. We’re all just living in it.

The Oakland sharpshooter took social media by storm Thursday with his incredible performance in an 80-76 first-round upset over Kentucky at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Gohlke torched the nets with ten three-pointers, becoming just the fifth player in NCAA Tournament history to score double-digit triples during a March Madness game.

The 6’3″ senior’s scorching-hot shooting display even included a Michael Jordan shrug.

Jack Gohlke hit a 3 on Reed Sheppard then hit the MJ shrug. What planet are we on? pic.twitter.com/o0zrNDnxlt — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 22, 2024

Jack Gohlke was UNREAL tonight against No. 3 Kentucky😳 ◾️ 32 PTS

◾️ 10-20 3PT pic.twitter.com/JWlZFQ79XQ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2024

Every non-Kentucky fan was absolutely eating up all the Gohlke content on X — receding hairline and all.

Jack Gohlke spent 5 years at Division II Hillsdale College. He's now a 24-yr-old grad transfer at Oakland University. He has the hairline of a man twice his age. And he's currently torching the University of Kentucky on national TV. This is the greatest sporting event on Earth. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) March 21, 2024

This Jack Gohlke kid from Oakland is UNCONSCIOUS pic.twitter.com/TXGJYZ5Cp1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 22, 2024

Jack Gohlke is what March Madness is all about. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 22, 2024

Kentucky really gonna get sent home because jack gohlke aka chandler bing from friends dropped 40 on them lmao pic.twitter.com/Ur4FMH5UVX — John (@iam_johnw) March 22, 2024

Gohlke during his postgame interview also had a message for everyone watching at home. He doesn’t see his 14-seed Oakland team as a mere Cinderella squad.

“We’re not a Cinderella,” Gohlke said to end his interview.

"We're not a Cinderella" Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe react to Oakland's stunning upset over Kentucky 🐻#MarchMadness @OaklandMBB pic.twitter.com/KOC103aPWt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

Gohlke’s 32 points led all scorers in the contest. The 24- went 10/20 from the field with every single one of his attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Gohlke single-handedly outscored Kentucky’s duo of projected lottery picks Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, who combined for just 13 points. Gohlke’s wild shooting display to beat Kentucky was reminiscent of another NCAA Tournament darling’s performance just a couple of years ago.

Until the clock strikes midnight on Gohlke and Oakland, their run in the “Big Dance” will live on.