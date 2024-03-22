 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 21, 2024

Oakland’s Jack Gohlke becomes viral sensation in upset over Kentucky

March 21, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Oakland guard Jack Gohlke doing the MJ shrug against Kentucky

This is Jack Gohlke’s world, folks. We’re all just living in it.

The Oakland sharpshooter took social media by storm Thursday with his incredible performance in an 80-76 first-round upset over Kentucky at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Gohlke torched the nets with ten three-pointers, becoming just the fifth player in NCAA Tournament history to score double-digit triples during a March Madness game.

The 6’3″ senior’s scorching-hot shooting display even included a Michael Jordan shrug.

Every non-Kentucky fan was absolutely eating up all the Gohlke content on X — receding hairline and all.

Gohlke during his postgame interview also had a message for everyone watching at home. He doesn’t see his 14-seed Oakland team as a mere Cinderella squad.

“We’re not a Cinderella,” Gohlke said to end his interview.

Gohlke’s 32 points led all scorers in the contest. The 24- went 10/20 from the field with every single one of his attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Gohlke single-handedly outscored Kentucky’s duo of projected lottery picks Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, who combined for just 13 points. Gohlke’s wild shooting display to beat Kentucky was reminiscent of another NCAA Tournament darling’s performance just a couple of years ago.

Until the clock strikes midnight on Gohlke and Oakland, their run in the “Big Dance” will live on.

Article Tags

Jack GohlkeNCAA Tournament 2024Oakland Basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus