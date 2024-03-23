 Skip to main content
Fans were loving the NIL deal Jack Gohlke signed after beating Kentucky

March 22, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Oakland star Jack Gohlke promotes TurboTax

Oakland sharpshooter Jack Gohlke cashed in on an NIL deal after his epic first-round performance. Some fans felt like he couldn’t have endorsed a more appropriate company.

The 24-year-old graduate student lit up Kentucky for 32 points via 10 three-pointers. But despite his breakout game and supreme confidence, Gohlke himself knows he probably won’t make the NBA. Fans on social media have already pegged him as a future accountant.

One company, TurboTax, may have taken Gohlke’s fictitious persona as a future pencil pusher seriously. The tax preparation provider got the Oakland star to post an 8-second clip on X promoting their services.

Several fans on X saw the humor in Gohlke landing a deal with a company that employs actual accountants.

Gohlke etched his name in March Madness lore with just one ridiculous shooting display. You can’t fault the guy for taking advantage of his newfound popularity with a random ad clearly shot in a hotel hallway.

One person who surely wasn’t happy about Gohlke’s performance was Kentucky coach John Calipari, whose team failed to get past the first round for the fourth year in a row. Former Villanova coach Jay Wright believes he knows why Kentucky has fallen off of late.

Jack Gohlke
