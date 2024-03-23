Fans were loving the NIL deal Jack Gohlke signed after beating Kentucky

Oakland sharpshooter Jack Gohlke cashed in on an NIL deal after his epic first-round performance. Some fans felt like he couldn’t have endorsed a more appropriate company.

The 24-year-old graduate student lit up Kentucky for 32 points via 10 three-pointers. But despite his breakout game and supreme confidence, Gohlke himself knows he probably won’t make the NBA. Fans on social media have already pegged him as a future accountant.

Just read an article that said, “Tyler Gohlke is actually 24 years old and a sixth-year senior doing his MBA, but it's his first season at Oakland.” Kentucky literally lost to an accountant😹😹 https://t.co/04B8lwpl0N — Noah 🌧 (@Yordan4HOF2) March 22, 2024

Love seeing future tax accountants cook blue blood programs in March. Hell of a game by Jack Gohlke. — WG (@NvictusManeo) March 22, 2024

Every March Madness tournament has a future accountant having the game of his life. 2 so far this year with Jack Gohlke and Ryan Langborg LOL — Peter Vryonis (@petervryonis) March 22, 2024

One company, TurboTax, may have taken Gohlke’s fictitious persona as a future pencil pusher seriously. The tax preparation provider got the Oakland star to post an 8-second clip on X promoting their services.

Several fans on X saw the humor in Gohlke landing a deal with a company that employs actual accountants.

Jack Gohlke saw people call him a future accountant & called Turbo Tax. Bag talk. https://t.co/WmY28Vfw8t — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) March 23, 2024

Absolutely not beating the accountant allegations, but love this for king 😂🔥 — Awolraven (@Brad_Walraven) March 23, 2024

Turbotax showing up at Jack Gohlke hotel room pic.twitter.com/iRb07fFjxU https://t.co/hsj5sP0iip — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 23, 2024

Gohlke etched his name in March Madness lore with just one ridiculous shooting display. You can’t fault the guy for taking advantage of his newfound popularity with a random ad clearly shot in a hotel hallway.

