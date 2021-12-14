Tickets for Steph Curry’s record-breaking game are going for absurd prices

The New York Knicks’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday is selling like it’s Coachella.

The cheapest tickets for the Madison Square Garden game, in which Golden State star Steph Curry is expected to break Ray Allen’s all-time record for three-pointers, were going for almost $400 on StubHub hours before tip.

If you are interested in having a floor seat for Curry’s record-breaking performance, that will cost you roughly $4,000, not including fees.

The former MVP Curry currently sits at 2,972 career three-pointers. He needs one more to tie and two to break Allen’s record of 2,973. Allen has held the record for over ten years.

Curry is averaging 5.7 triples a game this season. Combined with a matchup against a bottom-ten Knicks defense, he is virtually guaranteed to get the record on Tuesday.

While there will be some special guests attending the game too, the average joe will probably have to settle for watching it on TV based on these prices.

