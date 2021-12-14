Dell Curry planning cool gesture as son Steph nears all-time three-point record

Steph Curry is right on the brink of making NBA history, and his dad is planning a cool gesture for him in anticipation of it.

Dell Curry told NBA writer Marc Stein that he will be traveling to New York for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Knicks on Tuesday in order to witness his son’s moment in person.

Steph hit five three-pointers on Monday night in a victory over the Indiana Pacers. That brings him to 2,972 triples for his career. He needs just one more to tie Ray Allen’s all-time regular season record of 2,973 and two to break it. Steph has hit multiple threes in 25 out of the 26 games that he has played this season. Thus, he is almost guaranteed to break Allen’s record on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Dell, who is currently a color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets, was in Dallas for a game against the Mavericks on Monday night and is scheduled to be in San Antonio for the Hornets’ game against the Spurs on Wednesday. That means he will be going out of his way to be there for Steph’s moment.

Steph recently shared a regret that he has about his pursuit of the record. But the timing may have worked out perfectly for his dad to be able to see it.

May 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Dell Curry, father of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), during the third quarter in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Jazz 115-104. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports