Timberwolves in active trade discussions regarding No. 1 pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are serious about at least listening to trade offers for the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta confirmed Wednesday that the team is in active conversations about all three of its picks, including No. 1.

The Timberwolves are actively having trade conversations around pick No. 1, pick No. 17 and pick No. 33, according to Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta. "Conversations are happening and will continue to happen." — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) October 28, 2020

Much depends on what a team would be willing to give up for the right to select first. It may be hard for Minnesota to get a good price, with the 2020 draft class regarded as somewhat weak with few surefire stars.

We do have some idea of who Minnesota might be targeting if they do opt to keep the selection.